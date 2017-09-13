A mum has criticised Instagram for removing a photo of her son who has a facial disfigurement, after it was reported by another social media user.

Charlie Beswick, from Stoke-on-Trent, is mum to 12-year-old Harry who was born with Goldenhar syndrome. He has no eye socket or nostril and he has a short jaw.

Beswick, who blogs at ‘Our Altered Life’, shared her frustration on Facebook on Tuesday 12 September, writing: “If someone hates to look at my child then I have two things to say: a) scroll past and b) you’re an arsehole.

“I’m beyond disgusted. Instagram needs to rectify this discrimination.”

Instagram has since apologised for removing the photo and restored it.