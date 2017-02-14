A couple who waited for 953 days to fall pregnant shared the news they were expecting twins with a poignant photo. Lauren Walker, from Texas, US, summed up the past two and a half years in a series of numbers: 452 needles, 1,000s of tears, one corrective surgery, four clomid attempts, two rounds of IVF and three failed transfers. She shared a photo of all the needles used through IVF surrounding two baby gros, highlighting how long she’s waited to fall pregnant. “We are overwhelmed with joy to finally announce that we are expecting boy/girl twins,” she wrote on Facebook on 9 February.

Walker continued: “Taking out these needles by the handful to take this photograph was... surreal. “Halfway through my hands started to quiver, my breath got short and I had to stop. I sat down, looked at it and started to cry. “Not because I was sad about what it took to get here, but because it was a representation of my world, our world, for the past two and a half years staring back at me. “There was a lot of pain, hope and fear behind each of these needles. Each one represents a different day, a different path, a different emotion.” Walker explained that the hardest part of the journey wasn’t having to go through IVF, it was “coming so far, only to miscarry”. “I remember that day,” she added. “It was two days before Christmas, 2015. I thought I was in a dream. Or maybe a silent nightmare.”

Walker added: “Feeling broken and empty physically, emotionally, and above all, spiritually. I remember nights clutching my shattered heart and empty belly and crying.” But she said something inside her kept her going and reminded her not to give up. She was astounded when she found out, on this attempt, she would be expecting twins. Walker said she shared her story to give other women struggling comfort and hope. “Duke and Diana, you are already so loved,” she ended the post. “You are ‘fearfully and wonderfully made’. Mummy and daddy cannot wait to hold you in our arms, for we have carried you in our hearts for a lifetime.” Walker’s post has already reached women who are struggling to fall pregnant. “ Another commented: “I have tears. I’m so happy for you guys and these little miracles. I know that feeling of waiting and waiting, I still am. I have hope.” One mother also wrote: “Thank you for sharing your story. I, along with so many, have struggled and can tell you from experience - it makes holding that precious baby that much more special. “Knowing the tears, pain, and strength that had to come to get you to this point already make you guys super parents. Those are two very lucky little people.”