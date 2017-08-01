“This time last year, she was at a camp,” Carpenter explained. “They were doing a demonstration involving fire and something went wrong and it caught her on fire.

Rachel Ann Carpenter, from the US, posted her story on the Love What Matters Facebook page, explaining that she’d previously said no to her daughter having her hair dyed.

A mum has shared the touching reason behind why she allowed her daughter to have her hair dyed pink.

Carpenter explained that her daughter ended up in hospital, and she didn’t know whether she was going to live or die.

So when Nevaeh had been discharged and asked again if she could get her hair dyed pink - the answer was different.

“I said yes,” added Carpenter. “That experience taught me you never know how much time you have left, with anyone.

“So say yes more often, and don’t care if anyone thinks your child with pink hair is ridiculous (within reason).”

Speaking to HuffPost UK, Carpenter said: “I totally did not expect the reaction my post and Nevaeh’s hair has received.

“Nevaeh is thrilled. She loved her hair but is ecstatic over how many people love it just like she does. I am so thankful for everyone’s support, especially when it comes to Nevaeh. She is definitely an inspiration to her family as well as her community.”

In June 2017, mum vlogger Charity Grace LeBlanc, from the US, sparked a debate on Instagram after she dyed her two-year-old daughter’s hair bright pink.

She said she gave in to the “pester power” and opted to use a hair dye that was safe for kids and would wash out in three to four days.

“I’m not lightening the hair because I don’t want to damage her hair, cause she’s still really little,” the mum said on the YouTube video at the time.