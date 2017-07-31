People Keep Mistaking Handbags For Dogs, And It's Too Funny

A woman mistook a brown leather handbag for a sleeping Daschshund in a restaurant, and the Internet can’t get enough.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday 30 July, Hannah Murphy from New York, US, shared the hilarious anecdote with her followers.

“My mother was giggling at this and told me to ‘take a look at that adorable dachshund, he’s sleeping’, she was looking at a purse,” she wrote.