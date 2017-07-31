All Sections
    31/07/2017 16:46 BST

    People Keep Mistaking Handbags For Dogs, And It's Too Funny

    Can't. Breathe 😂

    A woman mistook a brown leather handbag for a sleeping Daschshund in a restaurant, and the Internet can’t get enough. 

    Taking to Twitter on Sunday 30 July, Hannah Murphy from New York, US, shared the hilarious anecdote with her followers.

    “My mother was giggling at this and told me to ‘take a look at that adorable dachshund, he’s sleeping’, she was looking at a purse,” she wrote. 

    And social media users on Twitter agreed they would’ve been fooled too:

    And it seems handbags that can masquerade as dogs may be a growing trend as another Twitter user even shared a similar experience they had:

