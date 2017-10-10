Mum Of Sophie Lancaster And Educating Manchester Star Among No2H8 Crime Awards Finalists

The mum of Sophie Lancaster, a schoolboy TV star and a police detective dedicated to ending forced marriage are among those who will be honoured at an awards ceremony for those who fight hate crime.

Winners of the #No2H8 Crime awards, supported by HuffPost UK, will be announced at a ceremony in London on Tuesday evening.

Among the finalists are Sylvia Lancaster, who founded a charity in memory of daughter Sophie, who was killed in 2007 because of the way she dressed; and Jack Stanley, a schoolboy who befriended a Syrian refugee while being filmed for Channel 4 series Educating Manchester.

Sylvia set up the Sophie Lancaster Foundation to provide educational groups aimed at reducing intolerance and prejudice towards people from alternative subcultures and was awarded an OBE for her tireless work.

20-year-old Sophie and her boyfriend were attacked by a group of teenagers while they walked home through a skate park in Lancashire, and she died of her injuries days later. The pair were set upon because of their gothic style and clothing.