Parents are far from impressed with a clip of a parenting ‘hack’ posted to Reddit that supposedly helps to get a baby to sleep.

The clip, shared on Monday 15 May, shows a baby in a rocker that is attached to a KitchenAid, creating “white noise”.

But mums and dads criticised the “hack”, arguing it’s dangerous to have the baby so close to the working food mixer.

“I have one of these KitchenAid mixers and they are pretty powerful,” one person wrote. “This is monumentally stupid because the baby will likely get hurt given a long enough time.”