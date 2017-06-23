Family's Method For Passing Phone Charger Between Them Is The Height Of Laziness

When your iPhone has 2% battery and you’ve got three minutes of a hilarious cat video to watch, you know you’re in trouble.

One woman who was in need of urgent juice was Sophie Billington

When she shouted upstairs to her mum asking if she could bring her phone charger down, her mum bizarrely responded: “Shout the dog.”

After calling their dog’s name, Sophie discovered the reason behind her mum’s unusual reply...