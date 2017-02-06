Mum Takes Photos While Giving Birth And Gets The Perfect Newborn Shot

A mum decided instead of hiring someone else to take photos of her son’s birth, she would do it herself.

Lauren Chenault, a photographer from New York, US, balanced her camera on her belly and tried to snap as many photos as she could while giving birth.

She wanted to photograph her own birth to show how “powerful” women are to grow humans and then “push them out”.

“It was an amazing experience,” she told The Huffington Post UK. “And I couldn’t have done it without my husband Byron and my four best friends who were also in the room.

“Having them there takes your mind off everything and makes it all a little easier.”