A mum who has three young children is often asked what life is like at home, so she decided to document her life in photos.

Janet Gorman, from the US, has a five-year-old daughter, who goes to nursery, and two-year-old girl/boy twins.

She wanted her photos to capture the chaos at home, as well as those moments of pure happiness when her kids are all getting along.

“I posted these images of my kids to show other mums and dads that they aren’t alone,” Gorman told The Huffington Post UK.

“All kids cry and whine and make messes. I chose to show what the gritty day-to-day life is like with kids.”