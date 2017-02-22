A mum praised a staff member at Marks and Spencer for the “excellent service” she received when shopping with her baby boy.

Lauren Walker, from Glasgow, was in the Uddingston Foodhall branch with her mum and said her son was getting a bit “restless” during the shop.

“This man took the time with him to talk away [to him] so we could manage to get some shopping done,” Walker wrote on the M&S Facebook page on 18 February.

“When we reached the checkout, my son was thrilled to see his new friend by screaming: ‘Hiya hiya’ to him.

“The staff member spoke away to him and then took him behind the till to let him help.”