A mum has penned an honest Instagram post about the reality of life with a four-month-old, to show there’s more going on behind the scenes than people realise.

Shannon Peterson, from Oregon, US, shared a photo of herself sat on a ball feeding her son, who she refers to as ‘J’, with her head in her hands.

Although J had been a relatively easy baby, Peterson said four months “happened” and his needs grew tenfold.

“The other day I spent three hours like this, people. J had to be swaddled, on his back, in my arms,” Peterson wrote on the photo on Instagram.

“Our house was (is) a mess, my breakfast (lactation smoothie) sitting abandoned behind me, dirty hair and desperately in need of a shower (and five minutes without someone touching me) - and at the brink of tears.”