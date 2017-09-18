A mum was mortified when her 12-year-old son asked her how often she had sex with her husband, yet proceeded to answer anyway, once she had double checked he really wanted to know.

When she told her son she had sex once or twice a week with his dad, he immediately told her to “never say that again”.

“Am I being unreasonable to be mortified at this question from my son?” she wrote on Mumsnet on Sunday 17 September.

“I am a very modest person and never talk about sex with friends at all, but my son has far fewer inhibitions and often mentions things I find embarrassing. I would never in a million years have asked that question of my mother.

“Even though I tried to seem calm and cool, it felt just really odd. Maybe because I was taken by surprise.”