A grieving mum was brought to tears when she received a “sign” from her late son while visiting his grave.

Marie Robinson from Waterlooville, US, went to visit her son Jack’s grave on the third anniversary of his death.

Jack, who was a twin, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in January 2014, aged four, and died three months later on 1 April 2014.

On Saturday 1 April 2017, Robinson went to his grave and was overwhelmed when a robin flew over to her and settled on her foot, then her hand.

She filmed it and shared the touching video on Facebook.