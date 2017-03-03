A mum has appealed to Mumsnet users for advice after she was criticised by her daughter’s school for the amount of food in her lunchbox.

‘LemonDrizzleDisco’ explained that the secondary school staff have started to check all packed lunches at registration. Her daughter was told off for having “too much” food in her lunchbox.

“I know lots of secondary school students eat sweets and chocolate on the way to school but surely at that age, it’s their choice,” the mum wrote on Wednesday 1 March.

“[My daughter had] a peanut butter sandwich with brown bread, a small banana, strawberries, a few grapes and less than a handful of raisins and dried coconut flakes.”