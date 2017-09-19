Update: Since publishing, the Facebook status has been removed.

A mum claims to have seen a rude drawing during an episode of children’s TV programme ‘Maya The Bee’.

Chey Robinson, from the US, said she filmed the scene from the 35th episode of the first season of ‘Maya The Bee’, which is available on Netflix.

“Smh [shaking my head], please be mindful of what your kids are watching,” the mum wrote on Facebook on 12 September. “I did not edit any images whatsoever, this is ‘Maya The Bee’, season one, episode 35.”

She took a closer screenshot of the image on the right, showing the crude drawing on the log behind the plants.