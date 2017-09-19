Update: Since publishing, the Facebook status has been removed.
A mum claims to have seen a rude drawing during an episode of children’s TV programme ‘Maya The Bee’.
Chey Robinson, from the US, said she filmed the scene from the 35th episode of the first season of ‘Maya The Bee’, which is available on Netflix.
“Smh [shaking my head], please be mindful of what your kids are watching,” the mum wrote on Facebook on 12 September. “I did not edit any images whatsoever, this is ‘Maya The Bee’, season one, episode 35.”
She took a closer screenshot of the image on the right, showing the crude drawing on the log behind the plants.
The video clip of the programme Robinson uploaded has been viewed 1.7 million times in one week. The post has been shared 12,000 times.
One person wrote: “So I legit just went on Netflix and it’s really there. What the hell.”
Another commented: “You saying that this is perfectly fine to draw a penis on a kids’ TV show and assume they won’t see it? Kids aren’t kids anymore so you know damn well they will notice this.”
Others didn’t see the big deal, with one writing: “What’s with you people and your idiotic fear of genitalia? So what if there’s a penis on that log?”
HuffPost UK contacted Netflix and the studio production company behind ‘Maya The Bee’. We will update this piece upon their response.