Mum Shares Heartbreaking Photos Of Stillborn Son Who Didn't Survive Car Accident

A mum has shared heartbreaking photos of her baby who was stillborn after she was involved in a car accident while six months’ pregnant.

Emma Fairbairn, from Wales, was taken straight to hospital after the accident and said she felt her baby kicking when she was in the ambulance.

However during her overnight observation, a midwife came to check her unborn baby’s heart again and wasn’t able to find a heartbeat.

“It just feels like a nightmare I can’t wake up from,” Fairbairn told HuffPost UK. “My whole world has been ripped apart and I’m devastated.

“I’d be able to get my head around it a bit better if there had been something medically wrong, but he was perfectly healthy and for the first few hours after the crash I was told he was okay and I genuinely thought we were so lucky to both be surviving it.”