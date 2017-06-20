A mum who felt anxious about going out alone with her five kids was overwhelmed by a stranger’s act of kindness.

Nina Montalvo Carr, from the US, said she is on “mummy duty” for the summer as her husband, who is a Marine, is away.

She suffers from anxiety and finds going out with all her children can be a “chore”, but she wanted to surprise her kids with the treat of eating out.

“I was willing to take control of my anxiety and do it,” she wrote when sharing her story on Love What Matters Facebook page on 15 June.

“As the kids went to the restroom before it was time to leave, a woman came up and asked me: ‘Are all these kids yours? They are so well-behaved. I can’t believe it.’”