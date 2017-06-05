“I know that you try your best to be a good mother, partner, daughter, and friend, but all too often feel like you are failing at all of them.”

“I know that these days you are almost always exhausted and fuelled by caffeine and anxiety,” she wrote in the letter shared on Love What Matters Facebook page on 3 June.

Mia Carella, a blogger from the US, encouraged mums to “hear her out” in the letter that encouraged parents to be kinder to themselves.

A woman’s open letter to the mum who is “struggling to hold her sh*t together” is resonating with other mothers .

Carella continued: “I know you feel deep mummy love, as well as deep mummy guilt, for not being the person you think you should be.

“I know there are days when you feel like you want to run away, but then decide to just sit in your car in the grocery store parking lot a little longer than necessary, just to be alone.

“I know the weight of responsibility sometimes feels so heavy you can barely move.”

The blogger listed many of the struggles mums go through, including feeling like they’re not good enough, multi-tasking to get their to-do lists done and never feeling organised.

“I know all these things because I feel them too. I don’t see you, but I am you,” she continued,

“Like me, you wear a brave mask. You smile to hide your stress, even on the bad days. You get up every day, pull yourself together, and do what needs to be done. You are strong. You are mum.

“Please remember this the next time you feel like the only hot mess mum at the playground. It may not be obvious by looking around because we all wear our own masks, but you’re not the only one who feels like they’re dropping the ball in one way or another. It is okay.

“You got this, mama. Give yourself a break. Having our shit together all the time is overrated anyway.”

The open letter has had more than 200 comments in two days from mums who felt comforted by Carella’s words.

“So glad we finally can share all of what we go through,” one person commented. “All the mothers out there must know that it’s all temporary.

“The kids will grow up and leave. It’s hard yes, but this too shall pass. Hang in there.”

Another mum commented: “Thank you for this. I have two daughters and I am currently pregnant. My husband is deployed again and I work as a teacher. I feel so overwhelmed and exhausted.

“The guilt keeps me up at night. I’m my worst critic and expect a lot from myself. It helps to know I’m not alone in this.”