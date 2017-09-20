A mum has explained why she told her six-year-old daughter to kick two boys “in the business” after they bullied her and commented on her weight.

Mandi Castle, from Dallas, US, explained on her blog that her daughter said two boys “hit her butt” in the playground and, when she told them to stop they called her “chubby” and laughed.

When her daughter said she would hide next break time to avoid the boys, Castle told her: “No. You will not let two boys ruin your free time. If they do that tomorrow, you say ‘Keep your hands off of me’.

“If they do not stop, you tell the teacher. If they continue to bother you, you turn around and step on their feet, or kick them in the shins or their business, and if you get in trouble, go ahead and tell your teacher to give me a call.”