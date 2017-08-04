When a child throws a tantrum in public, most parents will do almost anything to make it stop that instant.

So if you’re looking for a new technique to try, why not take a leaf out of Australian talk show host, Carrie Bickmore’s book and mimic your child?

Bickmore shared her tantrum trick with her friend, Australian blogger Jules Sebastian, and said it works every time.

Speaking on The Juggling Act podcast, Sebastian said, according to Mama Mia: “I was talking with Carrie Bickmore and she said that her little one had a meltdown and a tantrum – like one of those on the floor, like fists, everything.”