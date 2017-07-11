A mum has warned other parents about the dangers of trampolines after her son broke his thigh bone, from his hip to his knee.

Kait Ellen, from the US, said she felt “compelled” to share what happened after being advised her three-year-old shouldn’t have been on the trampoline.

“As hard as it is to relive the past 12 days, we feel compelled to make other parents aware of the danger associated with indoor trampoline parks,” she wrote on Facebook on Friday 7 July.

“Colton fell and broke his femur, the strongest bone in his body, while innocently jumping alongside his dad and I.”