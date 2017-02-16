A mum who took her nine-week-old daughter travelling around the world on maternity leave in 2015 will be doing the same again with her second child.

Karen Edwards, 32, who lives in Crystal Palace, said she and her husband Shaun are expecting a boy in June 2017 and will be jetting off a few months after he’s born.

The couple, who will also be travelling with Esmé, now two, feel much more confident this time around about travelling with little ones.

“I am feeling a lot more positive than when we went with Esmé,” Edwards told The Huffington Post UK.

“I don’t have any doubt it’s what we want to do.”