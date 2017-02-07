A mum has urged men to take more photos of women with their kids, in a message that will resonate with man other mothers.

Sophie Cachia, an Australian mum who blogs at ‘The Young Mummy’, shared a photo her husband took of her chilling on the sofa with their son Bobby.

She wrote an open letter to “men” from “mums” in general, writing: “Dear men, take the photo. Take the God damn photo.

“We spend days capturing beautiful moments of you and the kids.”