A mum has shared a warning about the warm summer weather to parents, after her daughter wouldn’t wake up from a nap.

Jessica Abma, from the US, explained her daughter suffered severe heatstroke, despite not even being out in the sun, because her room was so hot.

The mum’s warning has been shared by nearly 50,000 people in two weeks since it was posted on 14 July.

“I expected a lot of horrible things to be said - and some have been - but I got far more that we’re thankful for,” Abma told HuffPost UK.

“Despite at first thinking I would be judged I’m glad I shared in the hope it will help another family.”