Mum Warns Parents About Dangers Of Vacuum Cleaners After Son Suffers Fourth Degree Burn

Warning: This post contains graphic images.

A mum has issued a warning to other parents about the dangers of vacuum cleaners after her 16-month-old suffered fourth degree burns.

Jade Bishop, from Maidstone in Kent, said she wanted to share photos of the incident because people may not be aware how unsafe they can be for kids.

Bishop said her son likes to follow her around while she hoovers the house and he sometimes pushes the vacuum cleaner himself.

Explaining what happened, she wrote on Sunday 12 March: “I turn the vacuum off and turn my back to unplug it from the wall, I hear Theo turn it back on, hear him screaming, I yank the plug from the wall and he has managed to put his thumb in the bottom where the bristles spin at a crazy speed.

“I go to him quicker than I ever have to see he’s got a nasty-looking burn on his hand.”