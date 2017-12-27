A YouTuber has been sharing her tips and tricks for growing healthy natural hair to encourage women to love their locks.

The mother of two, who goes by the Instagram handle @Shanillia26, went back to wearing her hair chemical-free to teach her afro-haired little girls (aged 9 and 7) how to love and care for their natural locks.

“I returned to natural to teach her how to love hers,” she stated in the first adorable video below, posted a while back. “Instead it was her who taught me how to love mine.”

The meticulously filmed video tutorials are accompanied by uplifting music. Just listen to some of the lyrics and you’ll see why this combination is sure to keep empowering naturalistas of all ages in 2018.

Here are some of our favourite posts showing how to treat afro hair.