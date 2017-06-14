The Majority Of Mums Have Heard Negative Comments About Their Post-Baby Body

Many celebrity mums, such as Giovanna Fletcher, have spoken openly about being body-shamed and now a study has revealed that 71% of mums in the UK have been subjected to negative comments about their appearance after giving birth.

And before you blame strangers, respondents said the most common culprits are family members, and 13% of women have even been shamed by their GP or health visitor for their mum bod.

The new data, from parenting site Channel Mum who surveyed 2,000 mums, found that the most common slights heard by new mums were: you still look pregnant (31% of mums have been told this), your body shape has changed a lot (28%), you need to exercise (28%), you need to stop eating for two (23%).