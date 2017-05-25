Mums have opened up about the changes their bodies went through during pregnancy and how it made them feel.

They discussed everything from their boobs to their bums, as part of a three-part video series, in which five women speak openly about their post-baby bodies.

“My pot belly, which I had been covering for years, was very proud and out during my pregnancy,” said Jenna Rutherford, a mum-of-two, from Milton Keynes. “I loved my pregnancy body, my boobs did get very large - which my husband didn’t mind.

“That was something I embraced. I just loved my pregnancy belly.”