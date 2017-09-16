“She is disappointed to find her name involved in Munroe Bergdorf’s media interview.”

While the then Girls Aloud star was acquitted on this charge, she was found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and ordered to pay her victim, Sophie Amogbokpa, compensation.

Speaking exclusively to HuffPost UK at the 2017 Diversity In Media Awards, Munroe has now said she was “not really” surprised by the response.

“I haven’t met Cheryl, I don’t know her as a person,” she said. “I haven’t ever really thought much of Cheryl, just because of her track record with these kind of things.

“I think it’s very difficult to be a young person and then see a woman punch someone in the face, and then also become the face of a diversity campaign. That, for me, didn’t really compute.

“But we all make mistakes, we all have a history. I’ve done things I regret as well, but for me, I would also not then be a face of a diversity campaign if I was her.”