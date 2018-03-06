Munroe Bergdorf Quits As Labour LGBT Adviser

Munroe Bergdorf, the transgender model and campaigner, has quit as an LGBT adviser to a Labour shadow minister amid a row over her past comments including branding “all white people” as racist.

Announcing her decision on Tuesday morning, the 31-year-old said she had resigned due to “endless attacks on my character by the conservative right wing press and relentless online abuse”.

Bergdorf had been given a position on an advisory panel last week by shadow equalities minister Dawn Butler.

At the time, Bergdorf said she wanted to help Labour “form and push through fairer and more effective policy change”.

Following her appointment, Bergdorf was revealed to have labelled suffragettes as “white supremacists” and said she wanted to “gay bash” a TV actor.

Bergdorf was sacked by L’Oréal last year after amid a backlash over her comments about the “racial violence” of “all white people”. She later said her comments had not been seen in the correct context.