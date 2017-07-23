Two Men Charged With Murder, Rape And Kidnap In Kingston 'Honour Killing' Probe

Two men have been charged by police investigating the possible honour killing of a teenager, who was reportedly found stuffed in a freezer.

Metropolitan Police said a 33-year-old man has been charged with the murder, rape and kidnap of a 19-year-old woman.

He is further charged with the rape, attempted murder and kidnap of a second victim, a woman aged in her 20s.

A second man, 28, has been charged with the kidnap of both the 19-year-old woman and the woman aged in her 20s.

The incident happened in Kingston, south-west London, on Wednesday.