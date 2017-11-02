‘Murder On The Orient Express’ is finally set to arrive in cinemas, but before we can see it, it’s time for the film’s A-list cast to hit the red carpet at its world premiere.

Sir Kenneth Branagh’s hotly-anticipated film will get its debut airing at the Royal Albert Hall, with its stars - including *deep breath* Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley, Penelope Cruz, Josh Gad, Derek Jacobi, Dame Judi Dench and Michelle Pfeiffer - all hitting the red carpet first.

Willem Dafoe, Leslie Odom Jr and Sergei Polunin will also be there, joining their co-stars a selection of celebrity guests to have a first look at the big screen adaptation of Agatha Christie’s most famous novel.

And you can watch as all of the stars as they arrive on the night, with BUILD’s exclusive live stream.

Tune in here at 6pm to see all the action.