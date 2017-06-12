All Sections
    12/06/2017 10:09 BST | Updated 13/06/2017 10:16 BST

    Murder Probe After Man Is Hit By Tram In Manchester

    A 31-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

    UPDATE: Woman Charged With Murder After Man Is Hit By Tram

    A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was hit by a tram.

    Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to Victoria station in the city centre just after 7.50pm on Sunday following reports of the collision.

    Emergency services attended but the man died at the scene.

    Christopher Furlong via Getty Images
    The man was hit by a tram at Victoria station and died at the scene (file picture)

    A force spokesman said: “A 31-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.”

    Stephen Rhodes, of Transport for Greater Manchester, said: “I’m absolutely devastated to hear that someone has died as a result of this tragic incident and my immediate thoughts are with this person’s family and friends.

    “As this is now a police investigation it would not be appropriate for me to make any further comment about what happened at this time.”

    Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 2139 of 11/06/17, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. 

