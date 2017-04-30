Murder Probe Launched After Man Shot Dead In Dorset

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot dead in East Dorset after reports intruders entered his house.
Police, who were called to a house in Castlewood near Ringwood at around 3am on Sunday, are treating the incident as an aggravated burglary and believe at least two intruders were involved.
One of the occupants, a man aged 61, was shot. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
One other person was in the property at the time of the incident and has been left “deeply traumatised”.
A murder investigation has been launched by Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team.
Speaking at a press conference, Detective Superintendant Kevin Connolly is reported by the Bournemouth Echo as saying:
“Police were called to the scene to reports that intruders attended a residential premises in Castlewood.
“Upon arrival, officers discovered a 61-year-old man had been shot. He was taken to hospital, but, tragically, he died.
“Subsequently, police launched a murder investigation, which is in the early stages.”
Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Derbyshire said:
“At this stage we are still trying to establish exactly what happened at the address in Castlewood and how and why this man was shot dead.
“I am appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area, or was in the area at that time, to contact Dorset Police as soon as possible.
“There will be a heavy police presence in the vicinity and officers from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team will be carrying out high visibility patrols to offer reassurance to the community and can be contacted with any concerns.”
The man’s next of kin are aware and the coroner has been notified. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 30:53.