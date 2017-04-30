Murder Probe Launched After Man Shot Dead In Dorset

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot dead in East Dorset after reports intruders entered his house.

Police, who were called to a house in Castlewood near Ringwood at around 3am on Sunday, are treating the incident as an aggravated burglary and believe at least two intruders were involved.

One of the occupants, a man aged 61, was shot. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

One other person was in the property at the time of the incident and has been left “deeply traumatised”.

A murder investigation has been launched by Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team.

Speaking at a press conference, Detective Superintendant Kevin Connolly is reported by the Bournemouth Echo as saying: