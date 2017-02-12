Police have launched a murder investigation after an elderly woman died in a deliberately lit fire.

The blaze broke out at 11.40pm on Saturday in Kilmaurs Road, Kilmarnock, Ayrshire, Scotland.

A 71-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene while a 41-year-old man was seriously injured and was taken by ambulance to Crosshouse Hospital where he is in a stable condition, Police Scotland said.

A 41-year-old woman was also in the property, but did not require medical treatment.

Neighbours attempted to extinguish the fire and were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.