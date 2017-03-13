An Istanbul-based musician has proven to be quite the cat whisperer, after a video of him serenading his feline friend with piano music went viral.

Sarper Duman shared a clip of himself playing a relaxing tune with one of his (many) cats sat on his lap. While he expertly played, the purring moggy lay across the keys with its eyes half closed.

Halfway through, it appeared to be overcome with love and was captured rubbing its face across Duman’s chin. Adorable.