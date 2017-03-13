An Istanbul-based musician has proven to be quite the cat whisperer, after a video of him serenading his feline friend with piano music went viral.
Sarper Duman shared a clip of himself playing a relaxing tune with one of his (many) cats sat on his lap. While he expertly played, the purring moggy lay across the keys with its eyes half closed.
Halfway through, it appeared to be overcome with love and was captured rubbing its face across Duman’s chin. Adorable.
Duman, a self confessed cat-lover, has more than 23,000 followers on Instagram who tune in to hear him play and witness the incredible relationship he has with his cats.
While it’s unclear exactly how many cats he owns, judging by his photos there are a lot of them.
The Turkish musician regularly shares clips of him playing music to his cats, all of whom seem quite taken with his musical talents. When he’s taking downtime, there are also plenty of adorable photos of him cuddling his cats.
Needless to say, his kitties are smitten. (And so are we.)
[H/T Mashable]