Muslim Woman Pleads That Man Who Tore Off Her Niqab Is NOT Jailed

A Muslim woman, who was subjected to a sickening attack which saw the niqab deliberately torn from her head, has pleaded that her abuser is spared prison. Peter Scotter, of Sunderland, admitted racially aggravated assault by beating and a separate charge of racially aggravated harassment when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court in February. The 55-year-old had attacked his victim in a shopping centre, yelling “you are in our country now, you stupid fucking Muslim.”

PA Archive/PA Images Peter Scotter gesturing at the media during an earlier appearance at Newcastle Crown Court

Both offences were based on Scotter’s hostility towards a particular religious group, mainly Islam, the court heard. Sentencing has been adjourned while Scotter is treated for a serious cancerous tumour under his tongue. His victim, who asked not to be named, told The Mirror: “I did not realise the man had cancer. I don’t want him to go to prison. I would like the judge to bear that in mind when he does sentence him. “He did a bad thing in anger… but I don’t seek any kind of revenge. I don’t want him to suffer. “Perhaps that is something everyone who shows anger and resentment towards Muslim people could learn to do. Maybe everyone could stop the hatred and chill.” A previous hearing at Sunderland Magistrates’ Court heard how Scotter left his victim “terrified” when he attacked her in July.

Getty The woman’s niqab came away from her face, exposing her and causing pain to her neck (file picture)