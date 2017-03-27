Muslim women gathered on Westminster Bridge on Sunday to condemn last week’s terror attack.
Striking photographs show dozens of Women’s March participants, some with their daughters, linking hands in the spot where three were killed and dozens more injured when assailant Khalid Masood mounted the pavement at speed.
One of those in attendance, Sarah Waseem from Surrey, said: “When an attack happens in London, it is an attack on me. It is an attack on all of us.
“Islam totally condemns violence of any sort. This is abhorrent to us.”
People from a range of backgrounds joined the event, organised by Women's March on London.
Three people were killed when attacker Khalid Masood drove his Hyundai 4x4 down the pavement on the bridge, before crashing his car into Parliament and killing a police officer.
The women, some with their daughters, linked hands on the bridge in central London just days after the incident.
Ayesha Malik, a 34-year-old mother-of-two from Surrey, said: "As a visible Muslim I think it was important to show solidarity with the principles that we all hold dear, the principles of plurality, diversity and so on."
Fariha Khan, 40, a GP from Surbiton, said: "The feeling of what happened here on Wednesday was really strong. We thought of the ordinary people who were here and were mown down, standing here like this, it was very overwhelming."
Floral tributes adorn the bridge, which opened to the public less than a day after the attack on Wednesday.
Leslie Rhodes died after being hit by the car, alongside mother-of-two Aysha Frade and US tourist Kurt Cochran.
Masood went on to crash the vehicle into the Parliamentary estate before killing PC Keith Palmer. He was shot dead shortly after.