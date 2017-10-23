Muslim women have branded Channel 4′s new show ‘My Week As A Muslim’ as patronising, set to air tonight at 9pm.

The documentary trailer shows a white woman having her skin darkened and being given a new, wider nose using prosthetics.

The programme’s executive producer, Fozia Khan, said it allowed the protagonist to “meaningfully walk in the shoes of someone from a different background...”

Shazia Awan, Co-Founder of Shoot From The Hip Media Productions and Selina Bakkar, Co-Founder of Amaliah.com, two Muslim women living in the UK, told us why they disagree with the programme’s premise.