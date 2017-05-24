These Muslims Hosted A ‘Hug Off’ During The Manchester Vigil

Thousands gathered on Albert Square in central Manchester to show their defiance in the face of terrorism following the suicide bombing in the city.

Many Ahmadiyya Muslims attended, with banners reading ‘Love For All, Hatred For None’. They also showed solidarity by having a ‘hug off’. In a statement, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK said:

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community condemns the barbaric attacks that took place on Monday in Manchester in the strongest terms. Our heartfelt prayers and sympathies are with the people of Manchester and all those affected. Such atrocities and violence against innocent people can never be justified under any circumstances.”

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association has also created a JustGiving page, hoping to raise £50,000 ‘to support the victims and families of the terrorist attack’.