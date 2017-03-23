A Muslim-led fundraiser has raised thousands of pounds to help the families of victims of the Westminster attack.
The Muslims Unite for London page was set up by Muddassar Ahmed after he witnessed the incident which left four dead on Wednesday, including the attacker.
Ahmed, who manages a communications agency, was trapped in nearby Portcullis House for four hours while the horror unfolded at the Houses of Parliament and Westminster Bridge.
He felt moved by the day’s events to do something to help so along with Akeela Ahmed, Hassan Hoque, Mohammed Marika and two British Muslim MPs, Naz Shah and Yasmin Qureshi, created the fundraiser.
On the crowdfunding page, he explained: “I was a witness to the attack, having entered Portcullis house less than 10 minutes from when it occurred. Barricaded in an office for nearly 4 hours while events unfolded outside me, I was shocked to see the injuries and loss of life outside my window.
“I reflected on what it means to be a born-and-bred Londoner and found myself proud of how security and medical services responded, how ordinary passers-by offered first aid, and what our Parliament means to me, an institution that is the oldest of its kind in the world and how, regardless of our critiques of government policies or political parties, remains an institution that reflects how the will of the people can be expressed with civility and dignity.
“While details of the victims are still emerging, I have been in touch with networks within British Muslim communities and can assure you that we all stand with fellow Londoners during these difficult times and want to extend our support by raising funds to help with the immediate, short-term needs of the families of Keith Palmer, the other victims and their families.
“While no amount of money will bring back lives lost or take away from the pain the victims and their families are going through, we hope to lessen their burden in some way as citizens, Londoners, and human beings.”
At the time of writing, the page had raised more than £10,000.
A fundraiser for the family of PC Keith Palmer has also received thousands of pounds in donations.
The other victims have been named as teacher Aysha Frade and US tourist Kurt Cochran.
The man believed to be responsible for the attack in Westminster has been formally identified by police as Khalid Masood.