A Muslim-led fundraiser has raised thousands of pounds to help the families of victims of the Westminster attack.

The Muslims Unite for London page was set up by Muddassar Ahmed after he witnessed the incident which left four dead on Wednesday, including the attacker.

Ahmed, who manages a communications agency, was trapped in nearby Portcullis House for four hours while the horror unfolded at the Houses of Parliament and Westminster Bridge.

He felt moved by the day’s events to do something to help so along with Akeela Ahmed, Hassan Hoque, Mohammed Marika and two British Muslim MPs, Naz Shah and Yasmin Qureshi, created the fundraiser.