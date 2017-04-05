The 34-year-old was given an 18-month sentence, suspended for two years, after admitting assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating, destroying or damaging property and using a destructive substance with intent to maim.

Mustafa Bashir’s suspended sentence last week for assaulting Fakhara Karim outraged campaigners who work with domestic abuse victims.

A man spared jail for beating his wife with a cricket bat after telling a court he would lose an offer to play professional cricket is to have his sentence reviewed.

Man who was spared jail for domestic violence because it wd affect his cricket career is to have sentence reviewed. https://t.co/6lZdZWSuO4 pic.twitter.com/3QZPSmyTA6

Judge Richard Mansell QC was heavily criticised after he reportedly said Karim was not vulnerable because she was a graduate who had a lot of friends.

The judge was told that if Bashir was spared custody he would be employed as a professional player by Leicestershire County Cricket Club.

But the club later said this claim was “wholly false”.

Now Judge Mansell has ordered Bashir’s sentence to be reviewed at Manchester Crown Court on Friday.

Bashir was said to have beaten his wife with a cricket bat and forced her to drink bleach.

He was ordered to attend a Building Better Relationships Programme and a restraining order was imposed indefinitely.

But he was spared jail after his lawyers claimed in mitigation that he would lose the offer of a professional contract to play cricket with Leicestershire.

The club later contacted the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to deny any such offer.