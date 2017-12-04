“The operation saved my life, I was about six hours from death,” says great-grandfather Steve Syer, 75, who has needed to undergo not one, but two, different emergency organ transplants during his lifetime.

The first was a heart transplant in 1984, after he suddenly developed viral cardiomyopathy - the cause of 45% of heart transplants - an operation he was told could give him five years more. If he was lucky.

In 2016, more than three decades later and continuing to defy all the odds, Syer experienced acute kidney failure as a result of years spent taking a catalogue of anti-rejection medicines, and had to be admitted for an urgent transplant to replace another vital organ that was dying.

Thanks to his wife Christine donating one of her kidneys, it was another success.

“Having both transplants has allowed me to see my children grow up, get married and have children, and see all the grandchildren grow up and have children of their own,” says Syer.