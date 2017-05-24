For many LGBT+ people of faith, their religion can often feel at odds with their sexuality, but a new BBC Three documentary is set to explore whether it is possible to for the two to be in harmony with one another.

In ‘My Big Gay Jewish Conversion’, TV presenter Simon Atkins goes on a personal journey, as he explores whether converting to Judaism would validate any union with his boyfriend in the eyes of God.

Having been brought up as a Roman Catholic, Simon didn’t realise the impact his religion had had on his lifestyle until he met Jewish boyfriend Matthew.

After becoming disillusioned with the Catholic church, Simon sets out to discover if Judaism is more tolerant of his sexuality than his own religion, and whether he can sacrifice his own beliefs.