Myleene Klass wanted to do things a little differently with her Valentine’s lingerie collection this year, so for the first time ever she worked with an all-female creative team.

“It was really exciting to create shots and looks that women want to see, for the underwear they like to wear,” said Klass.

“Women captured by women.”

Klass added that “the way women set a picture up or view themselves can be very different.” However that is not overtly apparent from the shoot, which features the model/designer reclining on a bed, perched on a faux fur throw and posed in front of her net curtains.