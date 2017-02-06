Myleene Klass wanted to do things a little differently with her Valentine’s lingerie collection this year, so for the first time ever she worked with an all-female creative team.
“It was really exciting to create shots and looks that women want to see, for the underwear they like to wear,” said Klass.
“Women captured by women.”
Klass added that “the way women set a picture up or view themselves can be very different.” However that is not overtly apparent from the shoot, which features the model/designer reclining on a bed, perched on a faux fur throw and posed in front of her net curtains.
Klass describes the collection as “a bit Hollywood and a bit Vegas, with a touch of Parisian chic thrown in for good measure”.
“I set out to create a collection for all sizes and all occasions,” she explained.
“I love the red lace set as it’s the exact shade and tone I was after and the removable straps on some of the more ornate bras make them appealing to wear both as under and outerwear.
The 12 piece range is available to buy from Tuesday 7 February from Littlewoods.com, with sizes ranging from 32B to 38E for bras and 8 to18 in knickers.