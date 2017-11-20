Mystery As Argentine Submarine With 44 On Board Goes Missing In South Atlantic

Fears are growing for an Argentine submarine with a 44-member crew which has not been heard from since Wednesday. The ARA San Juan submarine was 432km off Argentina’s coast in the South Atlantic when it sent its last signal, navy spokesman Enrique Balbi said. Satellite calls detected over the weekend during a search-and-rescue operation did not come from vessel, dashing hopes the crew were trying to make contact.

Marcos Brindicci / Reuters A card for the crew of the missing submarine hangs on a fence at the Argentine Naval Base it sailed from

The calls “did not correspond to the satellite phone of the submarine San Juan,” Balbi said. More than a dozen boats and aircraft from Argentina, the United States, Britain, Chile and Brazil have joined the search effort, which has been complicated by waves of up to 30ft and winds reaching 40 knots. The navy said an electrical outage on the diesel-electric-propelled vessel may have downed its communications, though protocol calls for submarines to surface if communication is lost.

Marcos Brindicci / Reuters The ARA San Juan submarine was 432km off Argentina’s coast in the South Atlantic when it sent its last signal, a navy spokesman said

Three boats left Mar del Plata on Saturday with radar detection probes and were following the path that the submarine would have taken to arrive at the base in reverse, Balbi said. “Those probes allow the boats to sweep the ocean floor during their journey and try to make a record of the floor in three dimensions,” Balbi said. The US Navy said its four aircraft were carrying a submarine rescue chamber designed during World War II that can reach a bottomed submarine at depths of 850 feet and rescue up to six people at a time. The chamber can seal over the submarine’s hatch to allow sailors to move between the vessels.

It said it also brought a remote-controlled vehicle that can be submerged and controlled from the surface. The clock is ticking for the crew, with former US Navy diver and submariner William Craig Reed telling CNN that while submarines of this size and class can stay at sea for around a month, “that doesn’t mean they have 30 days underwater.” He added: “It’s dependent upon the last time they actually recharged their batteries, how long ago they refreshed the air, what’s inside the machine. We just don’t know.”

Handout . / Reuters The ARA San Juan pictured in 2014