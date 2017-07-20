Close to 20 miles of idyllic French coastline has been colonised by millions of mystery yellow sponges.

The Local cited authorities confirming on Monday that while they were not sure where they came from, “to their knowledge”, the sponges are not a danger to “public health, animals or plants” in the area.

Jonathan Hénicart, president of Sea-Mer a French non-profit organisation that fights beach pollution, told French TV news channel BFMTV: “It seems to come from an oil product. It could come from a polyurethane product commonly used for building. And it smells very, very lightly of paraffin.”