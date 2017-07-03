All Sections
    03/07/2017 13:38 BST | Updated 03/07/2017 14:09 BST

    Mystery Of ‘Sea Monster’ Found Washed Up On Californian Beach

    Ew.

    The ocean has once more yielded one of its more mysterious denizens in the form of this, er, blob.

    A picture of the rotting specimen was posted to Imgur (where else) with a plea for information.

    Reddit user xxviiparadise who made the rubbery find said the beast weighed around 7lbs and was about five inches wide.

    View post on imgur.com

    It also boasts some rather prominent protuberances some have likened to testicles.

    The best guesses seem to suggest the creature, found on Leo Carillo Beach in Malibu, is some sort of marine gastropod, possibly a sea hare.  

    Over to you…

    lucamato via Getty Images
    A sea hare (file picture) 
