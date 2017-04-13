Nadia Sawalha admitted she drank alcohol while she was pregnant with her eldest daughter, Maddie, 14.
The 52-year-old, who is also mum to 10-year-old Kiki with her husband Mark Adderley, said she had more than the recommended allowance.
“When I was pregnant, the recommended allowance was one to two units, but I do think if someone introduces a loophole, it will be used,” she said on ‘Loose Women’ on Wednesday 13 April.
“So I would be like: ‘Oh, I’ve had a steak and chips, maybe I’ll just have a glass and a half.’”
However the mum-of-two wasn’t pleased with her decision to drink alcohol.
“Maddie’s liver was the last thing that developed,” she added. “The alcohol going down my throat was going directly into the placenta, where she was.
“If I was pouring alcohol into my child’s mouth, you’d wrestle me to the ground.”
Sawalha then claimed she had recently seen pregnant women drinking alcohol and was “disgusted”.
Regarding drinking alcohol while pregnant, the NHS states: “The Chief Medical Officers for the UK recommend that if you’re pregnant or planning to become pregnant, the safest approach is not to drink alcohol at all to keep risks to your baby to a minimum.
“Drinking in pregnancy can lead to long-term harm to the baby, with the more you drink, the greater the risk.”
The NHS explains when you drink, alcohol passes from your blood through the placenta and to your baby. A baby’s liver is one of the last organs to develop and doesn’t mature until the later stages of pregnancy.
“Your baby cannot process alcohol as well as you can, and too much exposure to alcohol can seriously affect their development,” the NHS states.
