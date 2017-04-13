Nadia Sawalha admitted she drank alcohol while she was pregnant with her eldest daughter, Maddie, 14.

The 52-year-old, who is also mum to 10-year-old Kiki with her husband Mark Adderley, said she had more than the recommended allowance.

“When I was pregnant, the recommended allowance was one to two units, but I do think if someone introduces a loophole, it will be used,” she said on ‘Loose Women’ on Wednesday 13 April.

“So I would be like: ‘Oh, I’ve had a steak and chips, maybe I’ll just have a glass and a half.’”