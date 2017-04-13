Sawalha then claimed she had recently seen pregnant women drinking alcohol and was “disgusted”.

Regarding drinking alcohol while pregnant, the NHS states: “The Chief Medical Officers for the UK recommend that if you’re pregnant or planning to become pregnant, the safest approach is not to drink alcohol at all to keep risks to your baby to a minimum.

“Drinking in pregnancy can lead to long-term harm to the baby, with the more you drink, the greater the risk.”

The NHS explains when you drink, alcohol passes from your blood through the placenta and to your baby. A baby’s liver is one of the last organs to develop and doesn’t mature until the later stages of pregnancy.

“Your baby cannot process alcohol as well as you can, and too much exposure to alcohol can seriously affect their development,” the NHS states. 

