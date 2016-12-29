Nadia Sawalha And Husband Mark Adderley Get Candid About His Battle With Alcoholism

‘ Loose Women ’ star Nadia Sawalha and her husband Mark Adderly have opened up about his alcohol addiction in a candid YouTube video.

The pair spoke honestly about his struggle to overcome his alcoholism, admitting the Christmas period can often be difficult.

“Every day is a struggle,” he said. “Everyday is a huge effort, to not get up literally, but a huge effort to tackle the day. The whole day is to be attacked, to be grappled with, it’s to be fought.

“It is exhausting. I always say to Nadia and the girls, ‘Look you’re all finding me irritating now, you can all walk through that door and leave me, I can’t, I have to stay in the same bloody room as me.”’

Mark spent time in rehab after he was banned from driving for 28 months back in 2003, having been caught under the influence.

“I couldn’t admit I was an alcoholic for three days, I just said, “My name is Mark and I drink too much,” he said.

“The most important thing they used to say in the Priory you need to need to do it for yourself, you’re not getting sober for your wife, you’re not getting sober for your children, and I’ve said this many times, I differ from that, it’s bullshit.

“There’s no better reason to get sober for your wife, your children, your family, because I struggle to do it for myself because I think I could cope, I could carry on.”